Concerns arise in Malakand region as tax exemption deadline draws nearer

With FATA, PATA merger into KP, Malakand also became entangled in tax net in 2018; however, govt had given five-year extension in tax exemption, which ends by June 30.

Peshawar - With the June 30 deadline of tax exemption in Malakand division just around the corner, the alarm bells have started ringing in the region as many oppose implantation of various taxes in the area.

More than 2 million non-custom- paid automobiles are presently in use throughout the Malakand division’s districts, and they have grown to be a substantial source of both commerce and convenience for the general population. Concerns over the future of these cars and the effects on the region as a whole do nonetheless surface as the tax system is ready to go into force.

FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) and PA TA (Provincially Administered Tribal Areas) became a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2018 as a consequence of the 25th constitutional amendment. With this amendment, the Malakand division became subject to taxes in the same way as the other districts in the province. The government did, however, offer the Malakand division a fiveyear tax-free status in response to objections and protests from the people, political figures, and various organisations there.

A schoolteacher Maaz Jan from the Malakand region said that the area is underdeveloped and that transport is the main source of livelihood for many people. “Either people drive to earn or they move overseas to earn their livelihood,” he said, adding that under such circumstances, it would be unfair to deprive them of the lone source of transport income by banning the NCP vehicles.

Abdullah, a transporter, stated that an amnesty programme for registering non-custom-paid vehicles was started under the Awami National Party’s rule. Unfortunately, this registration procedure was ultimately stopped owing to legal difficulties.

He claimed that because there are so many vehicles on the road, the government cannot just seize them. Instead, a workable solution must be explored, such as registering these cars or limiting their operation to certain locations.

Politicians, businesspeople, and well-known individuals from the Malakand division have meanwhile once more said that they will resist the introduction of the tax system. They are requesting that the government provide an extra ten years to the tax exemption term.

Inayatullah, a former Jamaat- e-Islami MPA , contends that taxing the Malakand division is unfair in light of the region’s current problems, which include a dearth of business opportunities. Musarat Ahmad Zaib, the daughter-in-law of the royal family from Swat and former MNA, supported the notion of tax exemption in the Malakand division. She highlighted that during the merger of the state, the Wali of Swat had entered into an agreement with the government of Pakistan, ensuring that no form of taxation would be imposed in the Swat district. This agreement was not temporary but permanent, indicating a long-lasting commitment to tax exemption in the region.

The continued tax exemption in the Malakand division is said to have historical roots. Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, and Buner were included in the states of Swat before 1969. Mehtar-e-Chitral was in charge of Chitral, and the Nawab of Dir was in charge of the kingdoms of Upper and Lower Dir. The then-Mehtar, Nawab, and Wali set several requirements for their absorption into Pakistan during the annexation process in 1969. One of these requirements specified that the residents of the Malakand division would not be subject to taxes and that the region would continue to be under tax agreement.