Court issues Shahbaz Gill’s non-bailable arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD - A lo­cal court here on Tuesday is­sued non-bailable arrest war­rants against PTI’s leader Shahbaz Gill in a case pertain­ing inciting people against the institutions. Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against Shahbaz Gill. During the course of proceed­ing, the court inquired about the attendance of the accused at which the lawyer said that appearance of Shahbaz Gill was not possible so far as his wife went through a surgery. The lawyer also filed a request seek­ing one-time exemption from appearance to the accused. The court issued non-bailable ar­rest warrants against Shahbaz Gill. The court said that arrest warrants could be cancelled if the accused appear before the court or he was authorized to challenge the verdict. The fur­ther hearing of the case was then adjourned till June 26.