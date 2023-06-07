Cracks set to appear in PDM

ISLAMABAD - ‘The enemy of enemy is my friend’ was the proverb often used when the alliance of eleven parties (Pakistan Democratic Movement) had emerged last year against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] to form its government.
This ‘unnatural alliance’ had successfully deposed Imran Khan as prime minister but so far failed to overcome the economic crunch in the country. The political unrest is an additional dilemma, constantly looming over the upcoming general elections.
Over a year before, there was a reason for political parties to gather on a platform to defeat Imran Khan. Now, a plethora of reasons are emerging for the alliance parties to part ways at any appropriate time. The status of Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] has remained unclear in this alliance as in some of the decisions it has clearly distanced itself by taking its own side. Political analysts believe that this ‘unnatural alliance’ has achieved its targets now it would be difficult to continue in its current shape. With the announcement of elections schedule, the romance would start exposing in the ruling clique.
All these parties may not develop consensus to hold polls according to the 2017 population census, selection of caretaker prime minister, election battles and many other unpleasant reasons would develop in the coming days for the ruling alliance parities not to remain on a same page. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has recently announced that the ruling alliance leadership will unanimously decide about the next elections date.
The constitutional experts, on a lighter note, commented that it was not the authority of the ruling alliance to decide the schedule of general elections in the country as the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] was constitutionally formed for this purpose. “The PDM’s chief might be referring to the dissolution of the assembly or completion of tenure of the current National Assembly. No doubt, it is the prerogative of Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] to make a schedule of the next polls, “said former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad while talking to this newspaper. Background discussions with the senior members of ruling parties revealed that it’s really hard to remain on the same page on all the matters all the time. Difference of opinion in former arch-rivals [PPP-P and PML-N] on political matters is quite obvious and it would definitely increase on political matters with the elections approaching, they said.
As the PDM’s chief hinted at delay of polls if a new wave of riots and economic crisis persisted in the country, the ruling alliance especially Pakistan People’s Party and other factions might not support this idea. Some heavyweights in PML-N has already hinted at delay in the polls even after the completion of the current National Assembly tenure, completing on 13th August 2023. PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq and others in their statements have clearly argued about delay in the polls. It may be recalled that there was a crisis within the PDM on several matters. The PML-N, JUI-F and smaller political parties wanted to launch the long march against the PTI but others were not in favour of it. The matter of submitting their resignations in the Parliament and the provincial assemblies was also the reason for the differences. The PPP was against the idea of resignation and that had resulted in a significant difference within the PDM.