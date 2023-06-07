Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Djokovic battles his way into French Open semis

Agencies
June 07, 2023
Sports

PARIS-Novak Djokovic had to dig deep for his victory over 11th seed Karen Khachanov that secured his passage into the French Open semifinals on Tuesday.

Djokovic did not have a great start but once he got into his groove, the Serbian star secured a 4-6, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-4 victory to reach the last four. Djokovic, chasing a third French Open crown and record 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title, advanced to a 45th major semi-final and his 12th at Roland Garros.

“I think he was a better player for most of the first two sets,” said Djokovic. “I was struggling to find my rhythm. I came into the match quite slow but played a perfect tie-break and from that moment onwards played a couple levels higher. “It’s a big fight, something you expect in the quarter-finals. You’re not going to have your victories handed to you, you have to earn them.”

On a court Philippe Chatrier gradually being covered by the shade, the 36-year-old Serb did not have a single break opportunity and looked a tad slow in the opening set. But his metronomic game eventually clicked and there was little Khachanov could do to stop his opponent’s march into the last four.

