Early completion of under-construction dams imperative: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Water Resources Syed Khur­sheed Ahmad Shah has said that keeping in view climate change and ever-increasing water needs, early completion of un­der-construction dams is not only imperative but also implementation of a better water manage­ment strategy is neces­sary. Chairing a high-level meeting, here, on Tues­day to review the pace of development work on Diamer Bhasha, Mohm­and and Dasu Dams here, the minister said that we need to work on all the dams simultaneously at fast track in order to meet the energy and ir­rigation needs of the country. He said the gov­ernment was providing all possible help for the availability of funds and now it was our responsi­bility to use the available resources in the best way for the construction of the dams. The minister also directed the DG Na­tional Highway Authority to ensure the construc­tion of the roads in dams areas at earliest. He also directed for provision of the best health and edu­cation and other possible facilities to the people and communities as­sociated with the dams. Chairman WAPDA Sajjad Ghani informed that that construction work on any project was not affected due to lack of funds, add­ing that the pace of work was maintained through a bridge financing mech­anism. Secretary Minis­try of Water Resources Hasan Jami, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.