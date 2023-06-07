Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Economic development Govt's top priority: PM

Web Desk
10:19 AM | June 07, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that national economic development is the first priority of our government.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the National Economic Council in Islamabad. 

The Prime Minister said the government is investing in education, health, and modern infrastructure and technology for the country's economic development.

He said the government is laying the foundation of Green Revolution 2.0 in Pakistan, which will make the country self-sufficient in agriculture.

The meeting held a detailed review of the economic goals, federal development programme and the development plans of the provinces. Officials of the ministries of finance and planning briefed the meeting on budget statistics.

The forum gave approval to the Revised Development Budget (PSDP) for the financial year 2022-23.

The NEC approved the National Development Budget for the financial year 2023-24.

It is pertinent to mention here that the size of the national development budget for the next financial year will be 2709 billion rupees.

Out of these, 950 billion rupees have been earmarked for Public Sector Development Programme.

The meeting also approved the economic growth target of 3.5% for the next fiscal year.

It accorded approval to a 145 percent increase in the higher education budget, taking it to 60 billion rupees.

Besides, the NEC also approved 80 billion rupees under the PM’s initiatives for youth loans, Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, IT Start-ups, laptops scheme, youth skill development and venture capital programme.

