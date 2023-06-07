Embracing soy protein: The eco-friendly choice for a greener future in Pakistan

KARACHI-On this just-passed World Environment Day, as we reflect upon the urgent need for sustainable practices, it is crucial to explore alternative sources of protein that are not only beneficial for our health but also for the environment. Soy protein, widely recognized for its numerous health benefits, is also an eco-friendly option that Pakistan should consider embracing. While soy consumption may not be common in the country, adopting soy protein as part of our diet can contribute to a greener future. Moreover, by incorporating soy protein into animal feed, we can further promote a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach in Pakistan’s agricultural sector.As we celebrate the week ahead of World Environment Day, let us delve into the untapped potential of soy protein and its relevance within a Pakistani context.

Soy Protein for

Animal Consumption

While soy is used in many supply chains fromfarm to fork, much of it is used as feed for animals. Using soy protein in animal feed not only helps reduce the demand for other feed sources that require more resources but also offers several benefits. Soy protein is rich in essential amino acids, making it a valuable and nutritious addition to animal diets. It can enhance the overall nutritional profile of the feed and contribute to the health and well-being of the animals.

Animals that consume soy-based feed can grow more efficiently, requiring fewer resources per unit of meat or dairy produced. This efficiency can help decrease greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water consumption associated with the overall farming activities in Pakistan.

By embracing soy protein as a component of animal feed, Pakistan’s agricultural sector can demonstrate its commitment to sustainable practices. This approach can contribute to mitigating environmental challenges while maintaining the production of animal-based products. It presents an opportunity to balance the need for animal protein with the goal of reducing the sector’s ecological footprint.

Soy Protein for

Human Consumption

While soybean cultivation may not be prevalent in Pakistan, promoting soy consumption can be beneficial for various reasons, including health, sustainability, and economic factors. Therefore, it should not be overlooked.

• Nutritional Profile: Soy protein is considered a complete protein as it contains all the essential amino acids required by the human body. On average, soy protein contains around 36 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it a healthier alternative to animal-based proteins

• Health Benefits: Soy consumption has been linked to numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, promoting weight management, and improving bone health. Encouraging soy consumption can contribute to a healthier population in Pakistan

• Diversification of Protein Sources: Pakistan has a preference for a meat-based diet, which can lead to excessive consumption of saturated fats and cholesterol. Promoting soy as an alternative protein source can help diversify the diet and reduce the reliance on animal products

• Versatile and Affordable: Soy can be used in a variety of forms, including soy milk, tofu, tempeh,edamame, and soy-based meat alternatives. These products can be made available at affordable prices, making soy a viable option for individuals across different income groups

• Soy Milk: Soy milk is quickly gaining popularity in Pakistan as a nutritious dairy-free alternative, rich in plant-based protein, vitamins, and minerals.It also helps lower LDL cholesterol levels, promoting heart health.Fortified with calcium, it supports bone health and provides a lactose-free option for individuals with dietary restrictions

• Environmental Sustainability: Encouraging soybean imports and production can help mitigate environmental issues such as deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and water pollution as it can be done through innovation and climate-smart agriculture to increase harvests while using fewer resources and giving back to and taking care of the land.

To encourage soy consumption, it is important to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits, dispel misconceptions, and provide information on how to incorporate soy into traditional Pakistani dishes.By highlighting the benefits of soy consumption and providing the necessary support, Pakistan can promote healthier eating habits, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to sustainable development in the country.

Promoting Awareness

and Availability

To encourage the adoption of soy protein in Pakistan, it is essential to raise awareness about its benefits. Public campaigns, educational programs, and collaborations with health professionals can help disseminate information about soy protein,and its role in building a sustainable futurewhile ensuring wider availability and accessibility for consumers.

As we celebrate World Environment Day, it is crucial to recognize the power of our choices in shaping a better future. Embracing soy protein offers a viable solution that not only benefits our health but also supports environmental sustainability. By opting for soy protein, we can play our part in combatting climate change, conserving water resources, and preserving biodiversity. Let us come together as responsible citizens of Pakistan and make a conscious decision to embrace soy protein, paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.