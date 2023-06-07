Ethiopia, Pakistan agree on bolstering parliamentary cooperation 

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Tuesday agreed to enhance parliamentary cooperation through exchange of delegations between the two countries in future.

This was agreed during a meeting between HE Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to Pakistan and HE Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields including economy, health, education and tourism. HE Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula informed the senator that the FDRE government had officially inaugurated both the FDRE Embassy and Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan last month to further strengthen the already flourishing ties between the two big nations.

He said a big delegation comprising Pakistan businessmen had visited Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in March to explore business, trade and investment opportunities in the land of origin. The ambassador also informed him about latest visit of a delegation from Ethiopia that comprised of senior government officials, and businessmen from its diverse sectors of economy including agriculture and agro processing, mining, manufacturing, ICT and tourism. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla expressed his commitment to strengthen bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries and stressed on exchanging parliamentary delegation between the two countries to boost cooperation between the parliaments of both the countries.