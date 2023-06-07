Wednesday, June 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Federal govt to present people friendly budget: KP Governor

Federal govt to present people friendly budget: KP Governor
Agencies
June 07, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Tuesday hinted at more relief for the masses in the up­coming federal government budget saying it would meet the people’s ex­pectations. Talking to media persons here at Governor House, the governor said that he has held important meet­ings with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and informed him about the financial issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The governor said that funds for BRT would be released soon. Due to the govern­ment’s successful policies, he said the significant decrease in prices of daily commodities including ghee has been witnessed in the open market

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023