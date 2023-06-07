Federal govt to present people friendly budget: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Tuesday hinted at more relief for the masses in the up­coming federal government budget saying it would meet the people’s ex­pectations. Talking to media persons here at Governor House, the governor said that he has held important meet­ings with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and informed him about the financial issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The governor said that funds for BRT would be released soon. Due to the govern­ment’s successful policies, he said the significant decrease in prices of daily commodities including ghee has been witnessed in the open market