Wednesday, June 07, 2023
File tracking system, e complaint portal to be functional soon, says Commissioner

Our Staff Reporter
June 07, 2023
MULTAN   -   Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak said on Tuesday that file tracking system would soon be launched in all departments to eliminate even the minor traces of red tapism for better dealing and ser­vice delivery as part of enforcing varied initiatives for good governance. People would no more be required to be a rolling stone between their home and offices with the file tracking system fully operational, ac­cording to an official release. Khatak said that open door policy was introduced for hassle-free access of people to public service departments and officials.

