Wednesday, June 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Flood victim heir gets Rs1m relief cheque

Staff Reporter
June 07, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -    Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Pulal on Tuesday gave an Rs one million relief cheque to the heir of a flood victim Shehzadi Bibi’s Rastum Khan on behalf of the Balochistan government on Tuesday. The victim She­hzadi Bibi was martyred last year due to the worst floods in history and heavy monsoon rains in the Qazi Ismail area of Jhal Magsi. The DC expressed his grief and condolence to the heirs of the girl on the occasion. He said a small amount of mon­ey was not compensation for your grief and the tragic death of the girl, but rather towards the government of Balochistan helping the victim’s heirs.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023