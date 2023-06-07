Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old enmity

RAJANPUR - Four persons were killed after rival gangs exchanged fire in Rojhan Mazari tahsil of district Rajanpur on Tuesday. DPO Rajanpur Captain (Retired) Dost Mu­hammad told mediamen that an exchange of fire took place between Bannu and Dulani gang mem­bers adding that both gangs had an old enmity.

Giving details, he said, Bannu gang people were returning from court after trying to secure their bail in a murder case when they came under fire attack from Dulani gang who were chasing them. Bannu gang people also returned fire, however, Ibraheem Bannu suffered injury and died. Bannu gang, how­ever, kept moving forward, but came under fire at­tack minutes later near Bandaireen Garh graveyard. An exchange of fire took place again and three more members from Bannu gang including Daad Muham­mad Bannu, Tanveer Bannu and Razzaq Bannu were killed, the DPO said.

Police teams have been deployed and pickets set up, DPO said and added that the accused would be arrested soon.