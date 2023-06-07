Geo News journalist picked up from residence in Karachi’s Model Colony

LAHORE - Geo News producer Zubair Anjum was picked up by police officers from his residence in Karachi’s Model Colony area, his family confirmed on Tuesday. According to residents of Anjum’s neighbourhood, two police vans and double-cabin vehicles arrived at his house near the Model Colony in­tersection and took him away. The producer’s brother, Wajahat Anjum, said police and plainclothes person­nel entered their home wielding fire­arms, while family members were also manhandled during the episode. The motive behind the arrest, how­ever, remains unknown. “They asked for Zubair bhai and took him away at gunpoint. They also took along his mobile phone,” he said, explaining the incident. He also mentioned that the personnel also took away the dig­ital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV installed in Anjum’s neighbourhood.