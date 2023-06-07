Government continuing anti-dengue campaign on all levels: DC Pindi

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema said that the government is continuing campaign to eradicate the dengue virus and the public should cooperate with anti-dengue teams visiting door to door.

He said that the government is utilizing all the available resources for emergency plan of action against outbreak of dengue virus.

DC expressed these views while chairing a high level anti-dengue meeting in his office here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) HQs Marzia Saleem, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Saeed, Focal Person Dr Ahsan, Noshia Afzal from TMA, DDOs, officers from RDA, PHA and RMC.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Hassan Waqar Cheema said that there is a need to improve the anti-dengue activities in the district. He said that the officers concerned should monitor the performance of field officers and anti-dengue teams. He said that the senior officers should also make efforts to overwhelm the lacunas and flaws in working of anti-dengue teams.

“The prime target and focus of the teams should be high risk union councils,” he said adding that the authorities should eradicate the menace of dengue virus from these high risk union councils.

DC advised the antamologist should play also their vital role in crushing dengue virus from district.

“Our prime responsibility is to secure and save public from dengue virus and no negligence will be tolerated on part of any officer,” he said. He advised the citizens to clean their rooftops once in a week besides covering the water pots because the larva grows in clean water.

Meanwhile, DC also chaired first Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt here. The meeting was attended by ADC HQs Marzia Salim, District Coordinator Youth Wing Hassan Aurangzeb, Tehsil Coordinator Youth Wing Muhammad Usama, CEO Education Yasin Baloch, Focal Person School Education Raja Tahir Mehmood, District Sports Officer Shamas Toheed, Deputy Director Colleges and other officers.

DC Hassan Waqar Cheema, while addressing the meeting, said that PM Football Talent Hunt Youth Program will kick off during this week. He said that the committees would hold trial for children and youth in schools, colleges, private schools, universities, academis and clubs of 7 tehsils of Rawalpindi.

He said that government would form teams of football players aging between 15 to 25 years old boys and girls according to PM Pakistan Talent Hunt Youth Program.