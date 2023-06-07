Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Governor Punjab hails LEAs for defense of country

Our Staff Reporter
June 07, 2023
LAHORE   -   Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that role of officers and personnel of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the war against terrorism is commendable. Talking to a delegation of under-training officers of Sindh po­lice at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said the nation salutes the LEAs who sacrificed their lives while defending the country and the nation on the front-line. Commandant National Police Academy Islamabad DIG Nauman Siddiqui led the delegation comprising under-tarining Deputy Superintendents (DSPs) of Sindh Police.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the joining of police service by the young officers is encouraging and the nation has high ex­pectations them. He expressed the hope that the young officers would play their role in improving the police station culture and restore the confi­dence of people in the police. He urged the police officers to make honesty and good conduct their motto and render their services to the fullest to ensure speedy justice to the people.

