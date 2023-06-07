Govt decides to shut markets, malls by 8:00pm across country

Planning minister says energy conservation plan approved to minimise reliance on fossil fuel n NEC also approves national developmental outlay of Rs 2.709 trillion n PM Shehbaz directs to include mega incentives for IT sector in budget for FY 2023-24.
ISLAMABAD - The National Economic Council (NEC) on Tuesday approved the national development outlay of Rs2,709 billion for the upcoming budget.
Following the NEC meeting, federal minister for planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told reporters during a press briefing that the NEC also approved GDP growth at 3.5pc and inflation at 21pc during the FY 2023-24.
He said that the meeting was presided over by the Prime Minister, and was attended by the chief ministers Punjab, Sindh, KP and Minister for Planning Balochistan. The minister said that in order to conserve energy and save foreign exchange, the forum also approved the closure of shops and commercial centres across the country by 8pm.
He said that the national developmental outlay of Rs 2.709 trillion which includes the federal development outlay (PSDP) of Rs 1150 billion, including Rs 950 PSDP & Rs200bln Viability Gap Funding (VGF), and provincial development outlay (ADPs) of Rs 1559 billion. The share of foreign exchange reserve in the national development outlay is Rs 644bln, which includes Rs 75bln in the Federal PSDP, while in the provincial ADPs its share is Rs 568bln.
Of Rs 950bln PSDP, Ministries/Divisions will get Rs 485bln, Corporations (NHA, WAPDA-Power) Rs 215bln and Provincial Projects under FD Rs42bln. The allocations for AJK and Gilgit Baltistan to Rs 61bln from Rs 55bln, merged district of KP from Rs 53bln to Rs 57bln, he added. Ahsan Iqbal said that the allocation for NHA in the upcoming PSDP has been enhanced to Rs 161bln from the existing Rs 102bln, Water Resources from Rs 97bln to Rs 110bln, SDG’s Rs 90bln, HEC from Rs 44bln to Rs 59.715bln and Food and Agriculture from Rs 13bln to Rs 45bln.
For balanced regional development, an amount of Rs. 108 bln has been proposed including Rs. 57 bln for Merged Districts of KP, Rs. 32.5 bln for AJ&K and Rs. 28.5 bln for GB to bring them at par with other areas of country. Projects with 80% plus expenditure have been adequately financed for completion by June, 2024.Around 52% of total allocation has been proposed for Infrastructure sector to ensure modern infrastructure and to attract foreign direct investment
Within infrastructure, proposed allocation for Transport & Communication is Rs. 267 billion (28% of the total size), Water Sector allocation is Rs. 110 billion (11.57%), Energy Sector’s proposed allocation is Rs. 89 billion (9% of the total size), Physical Planning & Housing (PP&H) proposed allocation is Rs. 43 billion i.e. 4% of the total size. The minister further informed that the major chunk, of the PSDP 2023-24, of Rs 137bln will be going to Balochistan, followed by Sindh Rs 80bln and Punjab 79bln. For out of school children Rs 25bln will be allocated in the next budget, he maintained
He said that issues pertaining to energy and infrastructure were discussed during the meeting. Energy has become a huge challenge for Pakistan due to global price hike, the minister said and added that Saudi Arabia has recently imposed a cut of one million barrels on oil production, which poses a risk of oil prices hike to $100 per barrel.
The government wants to minimise reliance on fossil fuel. It has been decided that no new power generation project will be installed on imported fuel, he said. Projects of solar, wind and hydel energy will be promoted and no new project will be installed based on imported fuel, the minister added.
Similarly, measures related to energy conservation has also been approved by the NEC, he informed. The Planning Minister said that the NEC had approved an energy conservation plan under which shops and commercial centers across the country would be closed by 8pm.
Ahsan Iqbal said that earlier the federal cabinet under a National Energy Conservation Plan in January 2023 had decided the closure of commercial centers and shops by 8.30pm. However, there was no representation of provinces in the cabinet meeting therefore the matter was again taken up in the NEC, where provincial government representatives were also present. Now it is hoped that the provinces will ensure the implementation of the energy conservation package that has been approved today, the minister maintained.
The steps for energy conservation recommended under this plan, such as the closure of shops and commercial centres by 8pm, switching to LED lights and upgrading geysers to make them more energy efficient, could help the country save up to $1 billion annually, Ahsan claimed.
Replying to a query on Health Card, the Minister informed that it is not sustainable to give free health facility to a Mercedes rider and bicycle rider. Therefore a committee has been constituted to rationalize the program and its beneficiaries.
The NEC also was briefed on 5Es Framework to Turn Around Pakistan- (Export, E-Pakistan, Environment & Climate Change, Energy & Infrastructure and Equity & Empowerment,) transformational modal, the minister maintained.
The modal aim to accelerate the national growth and achieve the target GDP of $1000 billion. The NEC also approved Pakistan economic outlook 2035, he informed.
The NEC was also briefed on 4RF i.e. Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework in the aftermath of catastrophic floods 2022. Various projects have been envisaged to implement 4RFs strategies and 5Es plans.
Also, the government has decided to make energy reforms part of the upcoming federal budget. The decision was made at a meeting on budgetary proposals for the energy sector with PM in the chair at PM office in Islamabad on Monday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed to take measures to fulfill the energy needs of the export industry on priority basis. He said that renewable energy projects should be started by reducing reliance on the expensive imported fuel in a gradual manner. He said effective measures should be proposed in the next budget in order to control line losses and electricity theft. Shehbaz Sharif further advised to include wind and solar energy projects in the upcoming budget.
Emphasising the importance of an efficient transmission system, he said power transmission projects should be completed at the earliest. He said transformer metering should be made part of the next budget for the elimination of line losses and the pilferage of electricity.
The prime minister further directed to expedite the ongoing solarization projects in the country. He said early completion of hydel projects should be given priority.The meeting was apprised that four phases of the bidding for solarization of government buildings have been completed, after which several buildings are being shifted on the solar energy. A detail briefing was also given on the steps taken to provide uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity to the export industry.
The Prime Minister directed to finalize these measures and include them to the next budget.
‘Mega incentives for IT sector’
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed relevant authorities to include mega incentives for the Information Technology sector in the fiscal budget 2023-24 to boost country’s IT export.
Chairing a high-level meeting on promotion of the IT sector, he directed to prepare a big package for the sector in the upcoming fiscal budget.
The prime minister decided to introduce fixed tax regime for the sector in the budget and also constituted a committee on it, besides directing the body to submit its recommendations immediately, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The meeting also accorded approval in principle for providing special incentives to new business start-ups in the sector.
Special concessions for promotion of business and trade through modern technology were also approved.
During the meeting, it was also decided to take the initiatives that were crucial to encourage youth for starting their own businesses.
The prime minister approved a major decision of creating special training IT zones for promoting entrepreneurship.
He said that the government would spend huge amount on the training of youth in the sector. Currently, a total of 45,000 young people across the country were being trained in the sector, he added.
The prime minister further said that in the upcoming fiscal budget, the government would distribute 1,00,000 laptops among the youth on merit basis.
During the previous tenure of the PML-N government, they had distributed laptops among the country’s youth and by utilizing this facility, the young people brought foreign reserves during the Covid pandemic, he observed.