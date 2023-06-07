Wednesday, June 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt urged to establish veterinary university in Loralai, says Shams Hamzazai

Govt urged to establish veterinary university in Loralai, says Shams Hamzazai
Our Staff Reporter
June 07, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Provincial Leader of Pakistan People’s Par­ty Shams Hamzazai urged the Balochistan government to build veterinary university in Loralai district to boost livestock sector in the province. The local leader asked the provincial government to include the proj­ect in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). He said lack of proper knowledge of livestock and dairy develop­ment was the main issue, and for this pur­pose, the government should approve the project to establish the livestock university in the province. Shams Hamzazai said that the objective of the establishment of the university was to provide better opportu­nities of education and research in the live­stock sector to the students, adding that it would help promote the sector on modern lines. Expressing best wishes for the live­stock sector, he said that the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries and earn precious foreign exchange. Replying to a question, he said Balochistan was environmentally different from other provinces of the country and businessmen were being encouraged to promote livestock farming in the province.

US wants to see prosperous and stable Pakistan: State Department

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023