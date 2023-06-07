Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Health facilities under Sehat Card to continue, says KP CM Advisor

June 07, 2023
Peshawar   -    Riaz Anwar, the Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced on Tuesday that despite financial constraints, the province will continue providing health facilities through the Sehat Card program to its residents.

Following the release of a survey report on the Sehat Card initiative, Anwar addressed the media and confirmed that payments were being made to the insurance company for various treatments. He also acknowledged an ongoing inquiry into alleged corruption within the program.

According to the survey report by Agha Khan University, it was discovered that 63% of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sought treatment from private hospitals under the Sehat Card program, while only 37% visited government hospitals.

The report further highlighted that 10% of the population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still lacked access to the Sehat Card facility due to issues related to domicile or other technical problems. Additionally, it revealed that the average expenses incurred for a patient’s treatment were approximately Rs 31,395, which was 20 to 40% higher than the expenses of private hospitals.

