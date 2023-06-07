Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
9:59 AM | June 07, 2023
National

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-four, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit seventeen, Murree fifteen and Muzafarabad nineteen  degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Jammu, Anantnag , Shopian, Baramula, while partly cloudy in Srinagar, Leh and Pulwama.

Temperature recorded this morning:   

Srinagar, Baramula and Pulwama eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three,  Leh four, Shopian and Anantnag twelve  degree centigrade.  

