Wednesday, June 07, 2023
HSC Part II exams concludes with 603 copy cases reported

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) have caught 603 students using unfair means during the first phase of Higher Secondary Certificate part-II (HSC part-II) exams concluded here on Tuesday.

According to report issued by the Controller Examination Masroor Zai, 28 vigilance teams visited 173 examination centres in all districts affiliated to the Hyderabad education board and caught 09 impersonation cases while 544 mobile phones were also recovered from students during the examination. The board exams of HSC part-I will be commenced from June 09 and will be continued till June 16 and then practical exams will be conducted from July 02, 2023, BISE official said.

OUR STAFF REPORT

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

