ICCI president seeks representation in IESCO Board  

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has sought the trade body’s representation in the Board of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to resolve the business community’s power-related issues.

“There should be a single window system to resolve the issues faced by the business community,” he said while talking to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman aTauseef H. Farooqi during his visit to the ICCI office. Bakhtawari said that the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region was rich in minerals and water resources and had the capacity to generate 40,000 megawatts of electricity.  “By investing in the water resources, we can get the country out of economic problems by generating electricity,” he added. He was of the view that the International Tourism Summit (ITS) in Skardu would help bring the resources of this area to the world. The ICCI President invited the NEPRA to participate in the summit, which he accepted.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi stressed the need for reducing line losses and preventing electricity theft in a more effective manner so that cushions could be created for giving due relief to the poor segments of society.

