Wednesday, June 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ILO to assist LWMC for workers’ safety

Our Staff Reporter
June 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    A delegation of the International Labour Organi­zation (ILO) on Tuesday visited the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) head office. Country Head of ILO Mr Gear had a meeting with CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din where he was briefed on operational mechanism, employee-friendly policies, training of workers and recent interven­tions in the waste management system of Lahore. 

Mr Gear visited the LWMC Compost Plant and Lakhodair Landfill Site and appreciated efforts of the LWMC for taking special measures to implement an integrated solid waste management system. He said projects like waste segregation and eco-friendly composting by the LWMC were commendable. 

The ILO supports worker-friendly policies and will provide full support for safety and health training for all workers. CEO LWMC Babar Shaib Din said that all possible steps were being taken for welfare of the workers. 

US wants to see prosperous and stable Pakistan: State Department

More than 9,000 sanitary workers had been provided with social security cards. “We are en­suring the supply of caps and cool water to work­ers in hot season,” he said, adding that three in-house doctors were always present for first aid of workers in any emergency.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023