Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Jahangir Tareen set to launch 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan' party

Web Desk
10:56 PM | June 07, 2023
National

As PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen gained momentum in politics following the massive defections in the party, name for his new political party was unveiled on Wednesday, sources said.

Sources said that his party's name would be "Pakistan Istehkam Party" (PIP). Tareen would officialy announce the name of his party tomorrow. 

Earlier, in an apparently major victory for Mr Tareen, PTI deserter Murad Raas joined his group. Mr Raas called on Mr Tareen accompanied by Abdul Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry. Mr Rass had bid adieu to the PTI along with other politicians including Hashim Dogar and others.

A day ago, three members of PTI’s “Hashim Dogar group”, including Raja Yawar Kamal, Mamoon Tarar, and Rai Aslam, joined Mr Tareen’s political camp.

