Karachi Police apprehend ‘Rikshaw Gang’ involved in series of robberies

Sindh police conducted a raid on a tip-off operation and successfully apprehended a four-member rikshaw gang involved in a series of robberies in Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh, stated that with the help of CCTV footage, the suspects, identified as Zahoor, Aslam, Nauman, and Shahzad, were taken into custody.

During the investigation, the apprehended suspects confessed to their involvement in 25 robberies, meanwhile, the suspects can also be seen conducting criminal acts in the CCTV footage.

The investigation further revealed that the gang comprises a total of ten criminals, indicating the existence of a larger criminal network operating in the city.

Notably, the suspects reportedly received weapons from an absconding accomplice named Jaam Zahoor, who remains at large.

Furthermore, the police officials also recovered four pistols and a motorbike from the possession of the accused robbers, meanwhile, further investigation is underway to arrest the remaining gang-members.