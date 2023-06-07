KCCI delegation calls on KP industries minister

Peshawar - A delegation from the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) met with Adnan Jalil, the Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to discuss trade-related matters and challenges faced by entrepreneurs. The delegation, led by chamber president Jawad Hussain Kazmi, included Secretary Ali Faisal, Chairman of the Gemological Association of Pakistan Shakeel Waheedullah, and executive body member Haroon Sabir.

The focus of the meeting was on trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan through the Torkham border. The businessmen apprised the minister of issues concerning import and export through this gateway, emphasizing the need for support in extending tax exemptions on trading in tribal areas. These exemptions were initially provided by the Federal government under the 25th Constitutional Amendment and the Ex-FATA merger scenario.

The delegation also urged the minister to raise the formation of a joint task force on the Torkham border in relevant forums. The purpose of this task force would be to streamline service delivery through a unified one-window operation.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by businessmen due to the province’s current situation, the minister assured them of the government’s awareness and understanding. He emphasized the importance of promoting Pak-Afghan trade for economic prosperity, considering the province’s unique geographical location. The minister pledged his commitment to facilitating traders and advocating for sustainable solutions to their issues on appropriate platforms.

Furthermore, he expressed his belief that if bilateral business is made more convenient, it will lead to a boost in trade. As a result, the minister assured the business community of his full support in facilitating their endeavours.