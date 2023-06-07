Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Leaders couldn't withstand prison heat, workers are still steadfast

Web Desk
12:23 PM | June 07, 2023
National

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said the workers were still firm on their stance and didn’t panicked at a time when the leaders could not face heat in prison.

In a series of tweets, Rashid was referring to the defections by PTI leaders after their arrest and spending a few days in jail. “Parties are run by workers, not leaders,” he remarked. 

He said the country was facing an economic and political crisis with reduced remittances, closure of industries, negative growth and paucity of dollar.

The executive, Rashid claimed, was interfering in judicial matters and disrespecting the judges under a well-orchestrated plan. Elections were the only solution, not jailing the innocent people, he again stressed, with a warning that the state of affairs would get further complicated if polls were not held.

He said the ministers’ statements about elections were creating suspicions and cited the example of Turkiye where polls had been held despite a devastating earthquake.

Accusing the government of saving their lost politics, he said the constitution was meant to be implemented, not being placed in a cabinet, and that it had been twisted as per their desire.

Web Desk

National

