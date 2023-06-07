M&C Saatchi World Services clinches Gold Effie Award

KARACHI-The fifth Pakistan Effie Awards were held at the Expo Centre in Karachi, organised by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS).

The Effie Awards is a globally recognised symbol of advertising effectiveness, celebrating outstanding campaigns that demonstrate exceptional results and innovation every year.

M&C Saatchi World Services’ groundbreaking ad, “Let’s Talk - Addressing Pakistan’s Brown Bag Syndrome” for FCDO won the prestigious Gold Effie Award in the non-profit category. The campaign is part of the Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK)’s social behaviour communication change component, launched under KhairKhwah, a platform to improve access to family planning services for the most vulnerable in Pakistan and disseminate messages for the common good. “This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our talented teams at M&C Saatchi World Services Pakistan and London and the client’s unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society,” said Imran Irshad, CEO, M&C Saatchi World Services Pakistan.

“We remain resolute in our pursuit of future success and continue to make meaningful change through impactful communication.” The Brown Bag campaign creatively employed multiple touchpoints to engage the target audience, leveraging traditional media, digital platforms, and on-ground activations. With its thought-provoking approach and measurable impact, the campaign has garnered well-deserved attention and acclaim within and beyond the advertising industry.