Monsoon to begin in July this year: Met Office

KARACHI-The Met Office has forecast monsoon this year to start in the beginning of July.

“The climate conditions suggest that most areas may have normal to slightly below-normal rainfall,” Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Northern regions of the country may experience slightly above-normal rainfall, while western parts of Balochistan can expect near-normal rainfall, according to report. Monsoon wet spell could continue from July to September, according to weather report.

The PMD also pointed out possibility of occasional extreme rainfall events over catchment areas which may generate riverine floods in Indus and other rivers. Likelihood of urban flooding, hill torrents, and flash floods may also exist due to isolated heavy downpours.

Soaring temperatures in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir could accelerate snowmelt, resulting in an increased flow of water into rivers, the Met Office said.