NDMA directs provinces to update coastal communities on tropical storm

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) of Sindh and Balochistan to ensure strict vigilance and awareness of local coastal communities amid Potential Tropical Cyclone (TC) formation over Southeast Arabian Sea. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression (strong low-pressure area) and lies 1,500 km South of Karachi. Due to favourable conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a tropical storm during the next 18-24 hours and move in North-Northwest direction, the NDMA advisory mentioned. The NDMA suggested measures for active monitoring including that for PDMA Sindh and Balochistan to ensure widespread awareness of masses in coastal districts.