Wednesday, June 07, 2023
NDMA directs provinces to update coastal communities on tropical storm

Agencies
June 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The National Disaster Man­agement Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an adviso­ry to the provincial disaster management authorities (PD­MAs) of Sindh and Baloch­istan to ensure strict vigilance and awareness of local coast­al communities amid Potential Tropical Cyclone (TC) forma­tion over Southeast Arabian Sea. The Pakistan Meteorolog­ical Department (PMD) has in­formed that a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a de­pression (strong low-pressure area) and lies 1,500 km South of Karachi. Due to favourable conditions, the system is like­ly to intensify further into a tropical storm during the next 18-24 hours and move in North-Northwest direc­tion, the NDMA advisory men­tioned. The NDMA suggested measures for active monitor­ing including that for PDMA Sindh and Balochistan to en­sure widespread awareness of masses in coastal districts.

US wants to see prosperous and stable Pakistan: State Department

