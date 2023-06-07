NWGH, PCAA ink MoU for joint efforts to address air pollution

Peshawar - The Northwest General Hospital Research Centre (NWGH) and the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly address air pollution in Peshawar on the occasion of World Environment Day.

This collaboration aims to promote clean air and improve public health, said a press release on Tuesday.

The PCAA, constituted in March 2021 comprising academics, researchers, health and environment experts, and media representatives, has been leading efforts to combat air pollution in the provincial capital, which is placed among the most polluted cities in Pakistan and in the world.

In his opening remarks, Dr Nowsher Yousaf, Senior Manager of Occupational Health Safety & Environment elaborated the role of NWGH and the Department of Occupational Health Safety & Environment in environment protection by highlighting the achievements of the team in securing various national and international certifications in the field of Environment Management.

He concluded his talk by raising awareness regarding environmental protection by offering summer internships to students of various schools who attended the ceremony.

Taimur Khan, Advisor of the SEED Programme said that SEED was proud to support the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance in its tireless efforts to combat air pollution.