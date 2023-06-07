Wednesday, June 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NWGH, PCAA ink MoU for joint efforts to address air pollution

APP
June 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar    -   The Northwest General Hospital Research Centre (NWGH) and the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly address air pollution in Peshawar on the occasion of World Environment Day.

This collaboration aims to promote clean air and improve public health, said a press release on Tuesday.

The PCAA, constituted in March 2021 comprising academics, researchers, health and environment experts, and media representatives, has been leading efforts to combat air pollution in the provincial capital, which is placed among the most polluted cities in Pakistan and in the world.

In his opening remarks, Dr Nowsher Yousaf, Senior Manager of Occupational Health Safety & Environment elaborated the role of NWGH and the Department of Occupational Health Safety & Environment in environment protection by highlighting the achievements of the team in securing various national and international certifications in the field of Environment Management.

RPO directs crackdown against POs

He concluded his talk by raising awareness regarding environmental protection by offering summer internships to students of various schools who attended the ceremony.

Taimur Khan, Advisor of the SEED Programme said that SEED was proud to support the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance in its tireless efforts to combat air pollution.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023