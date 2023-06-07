Pakistan aims stable ties with US

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is aiming sta­ble ties with the United States as Washington has started getting warmer towards Islamabad.

Yesterday, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US wanted to see a prosperous and stable Pakistan.

He contended that a prosperous and stable Pakistan was in the in­terests of US-Pakistan relations. “We are en­gaged with Pakistan di­rectly on several issues but a statement cannot be given on every diplo­matic contact,” he added.

Patel further said: “We engage directly with our Pakistani partners on the issues that are of im­portance to the United States and are of importance to broader regional security and stability.” Pakistani dip­lomats told The Nation yes­terday that efforts were being made to stabilize the ties with the US and improve the con­fidence level. “The relation­ship (with the US) is very old. We have worked together for long. The misunderstanding issue has always been annoy­ing. We are trying to fix this,” said one diplomat. Anoth­er senior diplomat said both Pakistan and the US needed each other and were interest­ed in strengthening the part­nership. “The signals from the US recently have been posi­tive. We need to capitalize on this,” he said. This week, Pa­kistan’ s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan urged solidarity among dias­pora for better Pakistan-US relations. Addressing a gath­ering of Pakistani-American community at Pakistan Farm House in Maryland, he said di­aspora was making Pakistan proud with their successes. Masood Khan said the com­munity could serve as a bridge between Pakistan and the US and hailed the valuable con­tributions being made by Pa­kistani diaspora in a range of business and economic activ­ities. On the Pak-US relations, he said that efforts were afoot to further strengthen Paki­stan-US relations and to pro­mote cooperation in all pos­sible areas of mutual interest.