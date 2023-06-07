Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Pakistan committed to strengthen ties with Russia: Sanjrani

News Desk
June 07, 2023
International, Newspaper

MOSCOW    -    Chairman Senate Muham­mad Sadiq Sanjrani has reaf­firmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Rus­sia in all areas of mutually ben­eficial cooperation especially in the fields of economy, trade, fi­nance energy and education. The Chairman Senate held del­egation level talks with Speak­er of the Russian Federation Council I.V Matvienko in Mos­cow on Tuesday. Both sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary exchang­es to further enhance bilater­al relations between Pakistan and Russia. Chairman Senate briefed the Russian side on re­gional security situation and highlighted the Kashmir dis­pute and called for its resolu­tion as per the relevant UNSC resolutions. The Chairman ex­tended an invitation to Speak­er Matvienko to visit Pakistan which was happily accept­ed. It is pertinent to mention here that the Chairman Senate is on a four day visit to Russia on the invitation of Speaker of the Russian Federation Coun­cil. The visit constitutes cele­brations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of establish­ment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia.

News Desk

