Pakistan committed to strengthen ties with Russia: Sanjrani

MOSCOW - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Russia in all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation especially in the fields of economy, trade, finance energy and education. The Chairman Senate held delegation level talks with Speaker of the Russian Federation Council I.V Matvienko in Moscow on Tuesday. Both sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary exchanges to further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. Chairman Senate briefed the Russian side on regional security situation and highlighted the Kashmir dispute and called for its resolution as per the relevant UNSC resolutions. The Chairman extended an invitation to Speaker Matvienko to visit Pakistan which was happily accepted. It is pertinent to mention here that the Chairman Senate is on a four day visit to Russia on the invitation of Speaker of the Russian Federation Council. The visit constitutes celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia.