Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Pakistan keen to strengthen ties with Russia: Sadiq Sanjrani

Web Desk
5:12 PM | June 07, 2023
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan wants to strengthen the relations with Russia.

Addressing a meeting on Wednesday, Mr Sanjrani said, "It is my honour to address the annual session of the Russian Federation Council. I would like to express my gratitude for the excellent hospitality extended to me and my parliamentary delegation."

"This is my first visit to Russia, which marks the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia. The friendly relations between the two countries span decades. I see a bright future for Pakistan-Russia ties," Mr Sanjrani maintained.

There is an urgent need for an effective strategy to enhance trade relations between the two countries, he added. 

