Pakistan, Poland vow to enhance cooperation in various sectors

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Poland on Tuesday reaffirmed mutual desire to intensify cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, defence, higher education and harmonization of visa regime.

This came at the 8th Round of Pakistan Poland Political Consultations held in Islamabad.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Muhammad Saleem, while the Polish delegation was led by Under Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Wojciech Gerwel, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and dialogue. It was also agreed to encourage cooperation between media houses and chambers of commerce of the two countries.

The two sides discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest and reviewed collaboration at international forums, including at the United Nations. They found convergence of views on important issues and agreed to continue cooperation at the multilateral fora. The next round of consultations will be held in Warsaw next year.