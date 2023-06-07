Wednesday, June 07, 2023
PHC orders Ali Muhammad Khan's release

Web Desk
5:13 PM | June 07, 2023
The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday ordered the release of PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, who had been arrested under the 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Muhammad Atiq Shah announced the verdict it had reserved earlier, and ordered his release against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

On the other hand, court also accepted the pleas of others detained under the 3MPO.

Earlier, Mr Khan was rearrested from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The jail administration had said, "Ali Muhammad Khan has been released after the completion of his detention period. Ali Muhammad has been released on the order of the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC)".

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1686109596.jpg

