Phenomenal talent emerges at PGF Qualifying Golf School

LAHORE-The Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying School 2023 has kicked off with a display of exceptional golfing skills, as the first round concluded at the Rawalpindi Golf Course and Margalla Greens Golf Course.

Among the standout performers in the top category were Nasir Masih of Lahore Garrison, Muhammad Azam of Quetta Golf Club, Muhammad Saeed of Lahore Garrison, and Shakir Khokhar of DHA. Nasir Masih wowed spectators with an impressive first round score of 68, four under par, while his counterpart from Quetta, M Azam, equally impressed with an identical score. M Saeed and Shakir Khokhar finished at a commendable three under par.

The conclusion of the first round saw a total of 11 players achieving scores below par, while five contestants finished at par. These results are a testament to the hidden golfing prowess waiting to be unveiled, and now that they have been given an opportunity, the high-quality talent has truly come alive.

Leading the pack at the end of the first round are Nasir Masih (Lahore Garrison) with a score of 68, followed closely by M Azam (Quetta) also with a score of 68. M Saeed (Lahore Garrison) and Shakir Khokhar (DHA) finished with scores of 69. Other notable players include Rehan Haider Abbasi (Islamabad) and Jafal Hussain (PTV and Gymkhana) with scores of 70, as well as M Hashmat (DHA), Shahbaz Masih (KGC), Umair Saleem (GCGC), Kamran Taj (Rawalpindi), and M Sohail (Rawalpindi), all with scores of 70. Sunny Masih, Ashfaq Ahmed, and M Safdar achieved par rounds of 72.

A total of 233 aspiring golfers will be competing in the second round, which takes place today (Wednesday). Players who competed at the Rawalpindi Golf Course in the first round will now move to Margalla Greens for the second round, while those who played at Margalla Greens will switch to the Rawalpindi Golf Course.