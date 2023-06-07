PMPKL reinforces commitment to sustainability on World Environment Day

Karachi-Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL) successfully organised an event on World Environment Day 2023 at its Karachi Head Office, highlighting its strong commitment to environmental conservation and responsibility.

Under the “Beat Plastic Pollution” theme, PMPKL recognised the urgent need to address the challenge of protecting the environment. As an organisation striving for a sustainable future, PMPKL firmly believes in its responsibility to conserve the environment and encourage more sustainable living. The event served as a platform to engage employees and inspire active participation in promoting planet-friendly practices. PMPKL invited all attendees to bring their plastic bottles and shoppers to the event. Dedicated collection points were available, allowing participants to deposit their plastic items for recycling. By actively participating in this initiative, PMPKL and its employees aimed to contribute to the reduction of plastic waste and promote recycling in the community. The event programme included an engaging composting activity, providing an opportunity for attendees to learn about the benefits of recycling organic waste through composting.

Participants rolled up their sleeves and discovered how to create nutrient-rich soil for gardening through this effective recycling method. During his keynote speech, Roman Yazbeck, the Managing Director of Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL), stated, “In alignment with this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution”, PMI recognises the urgency to address plastic waste. Our commitment to reducing plastic consumption is deeply rooted in our vision for a sustainable future. To effectively address plastic pollution, we have implemented strategies aimed at minimising our environmental footprint.” PMPKL acknowledges that governments, businesses, and individuals alike must work hand in hand to accelerate action and transition toward a circular economy.

Guest speaker at the event, and lifelong environmentalist, Tofiq Pasha also commented, “I firmly believe that raising awareness about the critical issue of plastic pollution is crucial in today’s world. However, it is also imperative to recognize that plastic pollution is just one aspect of the broader environmental challenges we face, including food security caused by climate change and human intervention. To mitigate these challenges, we must embrace collective action and adopt sustainable practices. It is high time for individuals, organisations, and governments to prioritise environmental conservation and work collaboratively towards a greener and more sustainable future.” Philip Morris Pakistan Limited successfully embraced this World Environment Day with renewed determination, commitment, and collaboration to beat plastic pollution. PMPKL aims to create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for generations to come.