Police takes action against arms carriers

LAHORE - In a joint operation, police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) successfully apprehended an accused involved in arms car­riers. According to a spokesman for the PSCA, through monitoring and vigilant checking of the safe city cameras and social media monitoring an accused was cap­tured. On identification by the Safe Cities surveillance, police ar­rested Abdullah and recovered 30 bore pistols with ammunition. A case has been registered against the suspect. Furthermore, the so­cial media monitoring led to the identification of two more accom­plices of the suspect and a team has been formed to apprehend the culprits. SP Shahzad Rafique Awan said illicit weapons escalate crime incidents, police launched a crackdown on weapon holders.

ONLY 53 PEOPLE REMAIN DETAINED IN PUNJAB

The police has presented a list of people detained in the jails of Punjab after May 9 to the Lahore High Court. According to the re­port, only 53 people are currently under detention across Punjab. The assistant inspector general of police (legal) filed the report in the court. The report stated that detention orders were issued for 3,144 people, and 3,055 detained from across Punjab.

It further said that detention orders of 3,045 people were later withdrawn, and they were subsequently released. The de­tails of the detained persons were submitted on the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lead­er Hammad Azhar. On June 1, the Lahore High Court’s Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid ordered the immediate release of all the detained persons arrested after May 9. The court ruled that the orders of arresting PTI workers in 11 districts of the province, in­cluding Lahore, were ‘illegal’.

Justice Shahid issued a written decision containing nine pages. The decision against detention orders of workers in Lahore, Wazirabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib, Gujran­wala, Sialkot and Narowal, were also declared null and void.

DACOITS LOOT RS10 MILLION FROM BANK

Bandits plundered Rs10 million from a private bank on Barki Road in Lahore, police told media on Tuesday. According to the media reports, five gun-toting men en­tered into the bank and snatched the weapons from the security guards and grasped over Rs10 mil­lion cash. The suspects deprived a customer of Rs.4.1m and looted Rs. 6m from the cash counter.