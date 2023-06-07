Wednesday, June 07, 2023
PTI files petition in SHC against sealing of its head office

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Pakis¬tan Tehreek-i-Insaf filed a petition before the Sindh High Court seeking unsealing of its provincial headquarters, known as Insaf House, in the metropolis.

The city president of the PTI, Akram Cheema, moved the SHC stating that in the aftermath of May 9 incidents, the provincial administration and police had sealed the party headquarters loca¬ted on Sharea Faisal.

He cited the provincial home secretary, inspector general of police, DIG-East, director general of the Karachi Development Authority, secretary of the Paki¬s-tan Employees Cooper¬¬¬ative Housing Soci¬ety and others as respondents. The newly appointed city president Cheema submitted that precious record of the party was at the headquarters and there was serious apprehension that the same could be misused as well as lost.

The petitioner further submitted that Insaf House was sealed without fulfilling legal formalities required to bar a party from carrying out its political activities. He said that sealing of the party headquarters was illegal and unconstitutional.

He pleaded for unsealing and restoration of Insaf House and sought directives for senior police officials to remove deployment of police on the premises of the party headquarters.

After May 9, the district administration and the police had taken control of the PTI’s Insaf House.

OUR STAFF REPORT

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

