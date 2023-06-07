Punjab govt asks LHC to hand over Yasmin Rashid to police for investigation

LAHORE - The caretaker provincial govern­ment on Tuesday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the discharge of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid by an anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) in the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore) attack case. The gov­ernment submitted that the trial court discharged the PTI leader from the case in contradiction with the facts. Dr Yasmin Rashid led the rally, which at­tacked the Jinnah House, it submitted and added that despite available evidence, the trial court dis­charged the PTI leader. The government had plead­ed with the court to set aside the trial court orders and hand over Dr Yasmin Rashid on physical re­mand to police for investigation.

On June 3, an ATC judge rejected a request by the investigation officer for physical remand of Dr Yas­min Rashid and discharged her from the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jin­nah House, during May-9 riots.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday al­lowed police to investigate Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in jail, in con­nection with Askari Tower vandalism case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders on an application filed by the police for the pur­pose. The investigation officer had submitted that the PTI leader was involved in the Askari Tower vandalism case and sought permission to investigate her in jail. Meanwhile, the court also ordered to produce Dr Yasmin Rashid on June 10, while allowing another application filed by the in­vestigation officer.