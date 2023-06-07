Punjab govt launches paraplegic services project

LAHORE - The Punjab government has taken a ground-breaking initiative to cater to the treatment and rehabilitation needs of individuals affected by pa­ralysis due to accidents.

Under the guidance of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Paraplegic Services Project has been launched across the entire prov­ince. This project aims to provide im­mediate medical assistance to patients at risk of paralysis, thereby preventing permanent disability.

In the first phase, five paraplegic re­habilitation centers will be established, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including trans-spinal cord surgery. Fol­lowing the directives of the CM, one cen­tral hub center and four satellite centers will be established in various locations across the province. The DHQ hospital in Multan will have a dedicated center to address the needs of accident-induced paralysis cases.

Moreover, paraplegic services will also be extended to Sa­manabad hospital, Faisalabad’s General Hospital, as well as the THQs of Wah Cantt and Taunsa. These centers will provide im­mediate treatment to individu­als affected by different types of accidents. Cutting-edge physio­therapy machines will be avail­able at paraplegic rehabilitation centers to aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of spinal cord injury patients. Additionally, a prosthetic limb workshop will be established to assist in the reha­bilitation process for disabled individuals.

An in-principle decision has been made to outsource the prosthetic workshop, and the provincial cabinet has approved the establishment of the paraplegic re­habilitation center. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the healthcare system of Punjab, aiming to enhance the quality of life for those affected by pa­ralysis and offering them the necessary support and resources for their recovery.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF RAPE-CUM-MURDER OF A CHILD

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naq­vi has sought a report from Addl IG (South Punjab) about a tragic incident involving the rape-cum-murder of a child in the Raja Ram area of Shujaabad. The police have appre­hended the accused namely Shahbaz who has confessed to the gruesome crime.

Expressing his strong commitment to upholding the law, the caretaker CM affirmed that the perpetrator will not escape severe punishment for his hor­rendous act. Moreover, he assured that justice will be served to the grieving fam­ily and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Meanwhlie, Caretak­er Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Addl IG (South Punjab) about an incident in Rajanpur where four individuals were killed in fir­ing between two warring groups.

The CM has ordered to promptly ap­prehend the responsible individuals and ensure that justice is served to the grieving families.