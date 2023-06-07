Qureshi released from jail on court order

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was released from Adiala Jail yesterday evening on the order of Lahore High Court.
Qureshi was arrested under the 16 MPO in the light of May 9 violent protests across the country.
Earlier in the day, while hearing a petition against his arrest, LHC Rawalpindi Bench ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) anymore.
Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz presided over the hearing. The court also declared the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner's MPO orders illegal and directed authorities to immediately release the PTI vice chairman without asking him to submit surety bonds. Assistant Attorney General Abid Aziz Rajouri represented the government’s side, while lawyer Taimoor Malik and Qureshi’s daughter were there for the PTI leader. Upon release from the Jail, Qureshi told the media that he would meet party chief Imran Khan today and share his analysis of the current political situation in the country. He said, “The flag of justice is in my hand today and I am a part of a movement that wants to see a free Pakistan.” Addressing the PTI supporters, he said, “This is a testing and difficult time but don’t lose hope because after every night there is a dawn.” “I think in different jails there are countless innocent people who should be released. I will try, and we will pursue their cases after consultation with our legal team,” Qureshi added.