Qureshi released from jail on court order

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was released from Adi­ala Jail yesterday eve­ning on the order of La­hore High Court.

Qureshi was arrest­ed under the 16 MPO in the light of May 9 vio­lent protests across the country.

Earlier in the day, while hearing a peti­tion against his arrest, LHC Rawalpindi Bench ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordi­nance (MPO) anymore.

Justice Chaudhry Ab­dul Aziz presided over the hearing. The court also declared the Rawal­pindi deputy commis­sioner's MPO orders illegal and directed au­thorities to immediate­ly release the PTI vice chairman without ask­ing him to submit sure­ty bonds. Assistant At­torney General Abid Aziz Rajouri represent­ed the government’s side, while lawyer Taimoor Malik and Qureshi’s daughter were there for the PTI leader. Upon release from the Jail, Qureshi told the media that he would meet party chief Imran Khan today and share his analysis of the current political situ­ation in the country. He said, “The flag of justice is in my hand today and I am a part of a movement that wants to see a free Pakistan.” Addressing the PTI supporters, he said, “This is a testing and difficult time but don’t lose hope be­cause after every night there is a dawn.” “I think in different jails there are countless inno­cent people who should be re­leased. I will try, and we will pursue their cases after con­sultation with our legal team,” Qureshi added.