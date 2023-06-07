Ranking Tennis C’ship in full swing  

LAHORE - The Ranking Tennis Championship 2023 is in full swing at Union Club. In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Ahsan Ahmed beat M Zahid 6-3, 7-5, Mazhar Hayat beat Fazl-e-Rabbi 7-5, 6-3 and Kashan Tariq beat Malik Hasnain 6-2, 3-6, 10-2. In the ladies first round, Eschelle Asif beat Zunaira Zahid 8-0, Marium Shahid beat Sarah Messy 8-0. In the U-13 singles first round, Eschelle Asif beat Arsh Imran 4-0, 4-0. In U-11 singles semis, Arman Ali beat Huzaifa Zahid 4-1, 4-0. In U-9 singles semifinals, Qazi Ahyan Babar beat Dua Qureshi 10-2, 10-2. In men’s doubles first round, Rayan Ahmed/Malik Hasnain beat Fraz/Haris 8-6.