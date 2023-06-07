Robber killed in encounter with police

KARACHI-Sindh police killed a robber affiliated with Afghan gang in an alleged encounter in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Maroof Usman, two robbers of an afghan gang allegedly involved in looting a house in residential area, while their third accomplice guarding outside.

Upon receiving information about the ongoing crime, the Sindh police reached on the spot and that led to an intense exchange of gunfire between the police and the criminals, resulting in the death of one robber associated with a criminal afghan gang, while the other two managed to escape.

The police officials also recovered a weapon from the possession of the criminal. Meanwhile, further investigation has revealed that the group of criminals had previously executed robberies in two other houses last week.

SSP Central Maroof Usman directed to form dedicated teams for the arrest of the escaped suspects to prevent any further criminal incidents, adding that the afghan gang used a white car as their preferred means of transportation during their robbery sprees.

The District Police and Crime Scene Unit are currently engaged in conducting comprehensive investigations to gather additional evidence.