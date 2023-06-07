Rupee sheds 37 paisas against dollar  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed 37 paisas devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs286.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs286.19. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs303 and Rs306, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 49 paisas to close at Rs306.59 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.10, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 1 paisa and closed at Rs2.05, whereas an increase of 82 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.92 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs355.10. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 10 paisas and 11 paisas to close at Rs78.01 and Rs76.41, respectively.