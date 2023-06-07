Wednesday, June 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee sheds 37 paisas against dollar  

Rupee sheds 37 paisas against dollar  
Agencies
June 07, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed 37 paisas devaluation against the US dollar  in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs286.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs286.19. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs303 and Rs306, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 49 paisas to close at Rs306.59 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.10, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 1 paisa and closed at Rs2.05, whereas an increase of 82 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.92 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs355.10. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 10 paisas and 11 paisas to close at Rs78.01 and Rs76.41, respectively.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023