SC lawyer Abdul Razzaq shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - Senior Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot dead by armed motorcyclists in a drive-by shooting on Quetta’s Airport Road on Tuesday, police said.
Jamil Shaheed Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Muhammad, while confirming the incident, told the media that Shar was on his way to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) when he was targeted by unidentified persons on three motorcycles.
“According to eyewitnesses, he was travelling in his relative’s vehicle,” the official said. Unknown gunmen sprayed 16 bullets at the lawyer. The police shifted the dead body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem, however, it was not done due to the insistence of his family members.
“A post-mortem examination of his body was not carried out due to the family’s insistence,” said Police Surgeon Ayesha Faiz while talking to media.
SHO Muhammad added that the police had cordoned off the attack site and an investigation was under way to arrest the suspects.
Soon after the incident, the lawyers have boycotted the proceedings in all the courts after the incident, while, the leadership of Bar Councils have also stopped more lawyers from rushing to the hospital. Condemning the shooting, Quetta Bar Association President Abid Kakar announced a complete boycott of the BHC and lower courts along with a three-day mourning period over Shar’s death. Senior lawyer Mir Ataullah Lango said Advocate Shar had recently filed a petition in the court detailing the threats to his life. “He said his life was in danger and needed protection but the government failed to provide him protection.”
Lango maintained that a threat to life was always present if a person was a senior lawyer. “You handle many different cases but cannot know where the danger is from.”
Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar held PTI Chairman Imran Khan directly responsible for the murder of Advocate Shar.
He claimed that the targeted killing was related to a treason case against Imran, which Tarar said was reaching its conclusion in the next few hearings. A division bench of the BHC, comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana, had heard Shar’s petition on June 29 seeking the former prime minister’s trial under Article 6 of the Constitution.
Advocate Shar had pleaded that Imran had violated the Constitution by advising the president to dissolve the National Assembly, and thus, should be tried under Article 6. The BHC bench, after the initial hearing, had issued notices to Additional Attorney General Rauf Atta and Deputy Attorney General Muhammad Naeem Kasi and directed them to submit a reply on the next hearing scheduled for June 7.