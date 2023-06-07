LAHORE -The second torch lighting ceremony of inaugural Pink Games held at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Tuesday. The Pink Games will be staged at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from June 7 to 10, 2023 under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab. The opening ceremony of the first Pink Games will be held at Punjab Stadium on June 7 (Wednesday) evening. Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz was the chief guest on this occasion. He also inaugurated the E-Learning Centre at LCWU. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Umair Hassan, VC LCWU Dr Bushra Mirza, LCWU faculty and a large number of students also attended the Pink Games torch lighting ceremony. DC Lahore Rafia Haider has been appointed Ambassador for Pink Games in which around 700 female athletes from ten universities will exhibit their skills in seven games – athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, cricket, hockey and table tennis during the 4-day Pink Games.