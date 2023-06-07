Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Senator congratulates Party’s nominated candidates for Mayor, Chairmen slots

STAFF REPORT
June 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD -Pakistan People’s Party Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has extended greetings to all nominated candidates for the post of Mayor, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Metropolitan Corporations, Municipal Corporations, and Municipal Town Committees by the party leadership. In a statement, the Senator hoped that all nominated candidates will serve the people as per the manifesto of the party. He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon become the prime minister of Pakistan with the support of the people.

 

