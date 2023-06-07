Step afoot to develop law college into complete university: Governor

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Ab­dul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to develop law college to the level of a complete univer­sity for better education and training for students.

“Students are the future law­yer of the country and the prov­ince, so it is our responsibility to provide all necessary facili­ties for better education and training here”, said the governor while inaugurating the academ­ic block on the premises of the University Law College.

The Governor assured all possible support for the estab­lishment of transport, audito­rium, moot courtroom, digital library and hostel in the Uni­versity Law College.

Kakar said after several years, the appointment of principal in University Law College Quetta was being implemented on reg­ular and transparent merit. He said that institutions could be­come stronger and more stable by maintaining merit in depart­ments saying that sensual and conscious people would prefer to live with a purpose and not just for the sake of salary. He said the performance of University Law College for more than fifty years needed to be evaluated in the context of how far this insti­tution has an effect on the reduc­tion of crimes and the increase in the sense of responsibility.

Vice-Chancellor Balochistan University Professor Dr Shafiq-ur Rehman, Pro-Vice-Chancel­lor Dr Ainuddin and Principal University Law College Sham­sullah were also present on the occasion.