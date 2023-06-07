The BRT Crisis

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar, initiated by the KP government, has been plagued with numerous issues since its inception. From construction mismanagement to operational challenges, the project has raised serious concerns about the government’s ability to effectively implement and manage large-scale infrastructure initiatives.

Reports indicating higher operating costs compared to similar services in Punjab raise valid questions about the KP government’s ability to ensure efficient resource allocation and cost control, which has been through the roof. While operators must receive their due payments as agreed upon, the overarching concern lies in understanding why a replication of a successful service elsewhere in Pakistan failed to achieve the desired results in Peshawar.

Beyond the financial aspects, the numerous problems that have plagued the BRT line in Peshawar point to broader governance issues. Facing 5 delays in a span of one year the failure to address mismanagement during the construction phase, which led to these delays and cost escalations, raises questions about the government’s project planning and execution capabilities.

To provide an example of the costs incurred due to retrofitting; Rs66.43 billion from the initial Rs49 billion. Moreover, the lack of effective coordination and communication with stakeholders has further exacerbated operational challenges, contributing to the project’s overall failure.

It is imperative for the KP government to take responsibility for the mismanagement of the BRT line and rectify the situation promptly. The KP government’s ability to efficiently carry out and monitor significant infrastructure projects can be seriously questioned in light of the mismanagement of BRT. The operational and budgetary difficulties experienced by the BRT service highlight the need for better planning, oversight and stakeholder coordination.

By acknowledging the shortcomings and taking proactive measures to rectify them, the government can restore public confidence and ensure that future initiatives deliver the promised benefits to the citizens of Peshawar.